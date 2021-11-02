UrduPoint.com

'RED Campaign' In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Reach Every Door (RED) campaign to vaccinate children above 12 years age against coronavirus was in full swing in the district and on the special directive of Punjab government it would continue till November 12.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia observed this while reviewing the Reach Every Door (RED) campaign at a meeting here on Tuesday. All officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer, Health Dr Sohail Qazi briefed the meeting about the campaign in the district and said that a total of 130,731 people have been vaccinated by 565 teams since October 25 during the district's 'Door Every Reach' campaign.

He said that according to the targets set for Primary and secondary health care, as many as 70 per cent of the population of the district would be administered first dose of corona vaccine till the said date, and 50 per cent the second dose.

For the convenience of people, he said special teams of health department were vaccinating people at their door step.

The DC appealed to all the citizen to cooperate with the vaccination teams of health department and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

