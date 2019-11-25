Red chilli price hits record high in Kunri market

The price of red chilli hits a record high in kunri market on Monday after reducing in chilli crop triggered by attacks of lethal virus and other diseases invaded the crop in Kunri Sindh

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The price of red chilli hits a record high in kunri market on Monday after reducing in chilli crop triggered by attacks of lethal virus and other diseases invaded the crop in Kunri

Kunri chilli market is one of the biggest markets of Asia biggest in Kunri Sindh in the country, has been receiving reduced supply from the growers, which was pushing its prices higher.

According to reports, within the last few days, chilli prices have shot up at Rs 3000 per 40 kilogram showing an increase of Rs 3000.

The prices of red chilli on Monday were sold at Rs 15500 which was closed at the Rates. RS 12500 per 40 on last Thursday/ Harvesting of chilli continued and growers were dispatching their product to the trades of Karachi and Punjab markets to gain more profit.

About the red chilli price increase he said it was a temporary rise in the red chilli prices while the pries of chilli in Karachi and Faislabad markets remained low.