UrduPoint.com

RED Corona Vaccination Campaign Extended Till 10th

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:29 PM

RED corona vaccination campaign extended till 10th

District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Tariq has said the Reach Every Door (RED) Corona Vaccination campaign has been extended till January 10 to achieve the maximum target

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Tariq has said the Reach Every Door (RED) Corona Vaccination campaign has been extended till January 10 to achieve the maximum target.

Dr Tariq said the second phase of the RED drive was in full swing which was being closelymonitored.

He urged people to get vaccinated to save them from the new type of coronavirus (omicron).

Related Topics

January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns "despicable harassment" ..

Pakistan strongly condemns "despicable harassment", insult of Muslim women on in ..

51 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court to decide PM's defamation cas ..

Islamabad High Court to decide PM's defamation case against Kh Asif in two month ..

52 seconds ago
 NATO to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Russia, Ukra ..

NATO to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Russia, Ukraine on January 7 - Spokeswoman

54 seconds ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Exceed $1,100 per Thousand C ..

Gas Futures in Europe Exceed $1,100 per Thousand Cubic Meters

55 seconds ago
 Ombudsman orders issuance of stipend, Khidmat card ..

Ombudsman orders issuance of stipend, Khidmat card to students

57 seconds ago
 Islam devised Women's rights centuries ago: RPO

Islam devised Women's rights centuries ago: RPO

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.