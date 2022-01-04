RED corona vaccination campaign extended till 10th

District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Tariq has said the Reach Every Door (RED) Corona Vaccination campaign has been extended till January 10 to achieve the maximum target

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Tariq has said the Reach Every Door (RED) Corona Vaccination campaign has been extended till January 10 to achieve the maximum target.

Dr Tariq said the second phase of the RED drive was in full swing which was being closelymonitored.

He urged people to get vaccinated to save them from the new type of coronavirus (omicron).