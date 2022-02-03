UrduPoint.com

RED Corona Vaccination Campaign In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022

RED Corona vaccination campaign in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The two-week-long, Phase III of the Reach Every Door (RED) anti-coronavirus campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of the Rawalpindi district, entered into its 3rd day on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the vaccination campaign was in full swing. Under the drive, she told APP over 150,000 people above 12 years of age have so far been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CEO said that 1556 outreach teams, 1812 social mobilizers and skilled persons were participating in the campaign to cover the 4,225,633 eligible populations of the district.

She informed that 3,401,775 people had been jabbed with the first dose so far, while 2,842,489 received the second dose since the launch of the vaccination drive in the district.

She said, "256 fixed centres have also been set up while announcements were also being made from mosques informing the citizens about corona vaccination."The CEO urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to prevent themselves from the fatal disease. The drive will continue till February 14.

