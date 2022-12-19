Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Habib Malik Orkazai on Monday called on Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here at the governor house.

Habib presented a detailed report regarding aid, compensation and facilities given to the flood victims in the province.

He said the PRC KP had helped more than 629,000 flood victims for which over Rs 630 million were spent.

He said food, blankets, tents, free medical facilities and medicines, clean drinking water, warm clothes, mobile phone cards, and cash were provided to them with support of International Federation of the Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, International Committee of the Red Cross and German Red Cross.

He further informed the KP governor that the relief operations were done on an emergency basis, which was now progressing towards the rehabilitation of the victims.

Lauding the performance of the Red Crescent, the governor said the humanitarian organization should continue providing services the same way, for the welfare of people.