UrduPoint.com

Red Crescent Chairman Calls On Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Habib Malik Orkazai on Monday called on Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here at the governor house.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Habib Malik Orkazai on Monday called on Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here at the governor house.

Habib presented a detailed report regarding aid, compensation and facilities given to the flood victims in the province.

He said the PRC KP had helped more than 629,000 flood victims for which over Rs 630 million were spent.

He said food, blankets, tents, free medical facilities and medicines, clean drinking water, warm clothes, mobile phone cards, and cash were provided to them with support of International Federation of the Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, International Committee of the Red Cross and German Red Cross.

He further informed the KP governor that the relief operations were done on an emergency basis, which was now progressing towards the rehabilitation of the victims.

Lauding the performance of the Red Crescent, the governor said the humanitarian organization should continue providing services the same way, for the welfare of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Flood Water Mobile German Same Ghulam Ali Million

Recent Stories

Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welf ..

Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welfare state: CM

7 minutes ago
 UPDATE - European Council Adopts Decision to Offse ..

UPDATE - European Council Adopts Decision to Offset Requirements for Aviation Em ..

7 minutes ago
 EU closes in on gas price cap

EU closes in on gas price cap

7 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom Says Set Historical Record for Da ..

Russia's Gazprom Says Set Historical Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China on S ..

7 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till Ja ..

Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till Jan 5

19 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo: Master Paints Black, Remington P ..

Lahore Open Polo: Master Paints Black, Remington Pharma record victories

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.