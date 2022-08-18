Red Crescent dispatches relief items to flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Red Crescent Balochistan on Thursday dispatched relief items to the flood affected people of Jaffarabad, Lasbela, Noshki, and Wadh areas.

"Different teams of doctors and volunteers of the RCB have started relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of Balochistan," Chairman Red Crescent Balochistan Syed Shabir Bayan said.

While talking to the media, he said that three latest water filtration plants have also been dispatched to the rain-ravaged region.

Relief items sent to the flood-hit masses included blankets, hygiene kits, tents, kitchen utensils and edibles.

Red Crescent is committed to help out the people in this testing time," chairman said, adding our teams of volunteers are firmed to reach every affected home in this connection. "I, myself, will visit the calamity-hit areas and ensure that they are receiving proper help and relief items transparently."