Red Crescent Distributes 2,000 Ration Bags Among Needy Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:48 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Red Crescent Pakistan with the support of the Government of China on Wednesday distributed 2,000 ration bags in to the needy students in18 public schools of Larkana District.
On this occasion, Director of Primary Schools education Region Larkana Gulsheer Soomro said,"We are very grateful to the Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Sardar Shahid Hussain Leghari and the Government of China for distributing ration bags in schools during this period of inflation.
He said that this is the first phase of distribution of ration by Pakistan Red Crescent in public schools.
In the second phase, more ration bags will be distributed.
Pakistan Red Crescent Chairman Sardar Shahid Hussain Leghari along with his team,Director Primary Schools Education Region Larkana Gulsheer Ahmed Soomro, District Primary Education Officer Larkana Anees ur Rehman Jalbani, Taluka Education. Officer and others Mumtaz Ali Soomro and Headmaster Ghulam Bahlul Gopang under the supervision of Larkana District distributed ration bags among the students.
