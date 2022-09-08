UrduPoint.com

Red Crescent Distributes Relief Items To Flood Victims In Mirpurkhas

September 08, 2022

Red Crescent distributes relief items to flood victims in Mirpurkhas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh, with the support of the Qatar Red Crescent Society, distributed a package of relief items to 200 flood-affected families of Kot Ghulam Muhammad, District Mirpurkhas here on Thursday.

The non-food items (NFIs) kit package for a single-family included a tent, a hygiene kit, and five blankets.

More relief items and aid supplies will be distributed gradually over time.

The flood victims applauded the Pakistan Red Crescent and its movement partners' efforts and expressed hope that this will continue in their area.

Qatar Red Crescent delegation also visited the free medical camp set up by Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh for the flood victims in Sujawal, where more than 700 patients, including men, women and children, were treated and given free medicines.

Earlier, the Qatar Red Crescent delegate also visited the Emergency Operation Center of Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh and admired the dynamic projects and activities of the Sindh branch.

