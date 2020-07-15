UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Red Crescent Hands Over PPE Kits To Public Hospitals Of City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Red Crescent hands over PPE kits to public hospitals of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent, Sindh Branch, on Wednesday handed over Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and other protective items to the pubic sector hospitals of Karachi.

The equipments were gave out after knowing that the healthcare workers were in the dire need of PPEs, said a news release here.

The equipments included 1300 personal protective suits, 1500 OT gowns, 1300 face shields, 500 gloves, 500 surgical masks, 3500 head caps, 1500 shoe cover, 300 KN-95 masks, 7 thermal guns and 35 litres of VIROCID disinfect liquid.

The consignments were received by Dr. Seemin Jamali Executive Director, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Prof.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Zahid Azam Medical Superintendent, Dow University Hospital (Ojah Campus), Dr. Noor Muhammad Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Karachi, and Dr. Asif Rizvi, the focal person for clinics, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Karachi.

Chairman PRCS-Sindh Mrs. Shahnaz S. Hamid said that another consignment of 700 PPE kits and protectiveitems is also being distributed in various hospitals of Pakistan Red Crescent including Red Crescent GeneralHospital Sukkur, Red Crescent Hospital Khairpur, and Red Crescent General Hospital Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad Sukkur Khairpur Post

Recent Stories

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Italian driver jailed over school bus hijacking

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.