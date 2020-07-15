Red Crescent hands over PPE kits to public hospitals of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent, Sindh Branch, on Wednesday handed over Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and other protective items to the pubic sector hospitals of Karachi.

The equipments were gave out after knowing that the healthcare workers were in the dire need of PPEs, said a news release here.

The equipments included 1300 personal protective suits, 1500 OT gowns, 1300 face shields, 500 gloves, 500 surgical masks, 3500 head caps, 1500 shoe cover, 300 KN-95 masks, 7 thermal guns and 35 litres of VIROCID disinfect liquid.

The consignments were received by Dr. Seemin Jamali Executive Director, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Prof.

Dr. Syed Muhammad Zahid Azam Medical Superintendent, Dow University Hospital (Ojah Campus), Dr. Noor Muhammad Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Karachi, and Dr. Asif Rizvi, the focal person for clinics, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Karachi.

Chairman PRCS-Sindh Mrs. Shahnaz S. Hamid said that another consignment of 700 PPE kits and protectiveitems is also being distributed in various hospitals of Pakistan Red Crescent including Red Crescent GeneralHospital Sukkur, Red Crescent Hospital Khairpur, and Red Crescent General Hospital Hyderabad.