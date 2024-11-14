Open Menu

Red Crescent Host Workshop On Climate Change Awareness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Red Crescent host workshop on climate change awareness

Red Crescent Society (Anjuman-e-Hilal-e-Ahmar) in collaboration with district administration Thursday organized an awareness workshop to address the pressing issue of climate change and its detrimental effects on the environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Red Crescent Society (Anjuman-e-Hilal-e-Ahmar) in collaboration with district administration Thursday organized an awareness workshop to address the pressing issue of climate change and its detrimental effects on the environment.

The workshop highlighted the severe consequences of climate change, particularly its impact on agriculture and the economy. Speakers emphasized the urgent need to implement climate action and resilience strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of global warming.

To contribute to a greener future, participants were urged to adopt eco-friendly practices. These include planting more trees and replacing plastic bags with sustainable eco-friendly products.

District Secretary RCS Ahmar Muhammad islam, Program Manager, Ayaz Ali, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Muhammad Bashir Khan, representatives of various institutions, civil societies, NGOs, and social workers attended the workshop.

APP/hsb-aiq

Related Topics

Agriculture Dir Gas

Recent Stories

CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences ..

CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park in Haripur

31 seconds ago
 Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18

Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18

21 seconds ago
 Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bu ..

Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

33 seconds ago
 'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White ..

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

13 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

13 minutes ago
 Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

13 minutes ago
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, s ..

Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog

13 minutes ago
 Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkee ..

Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro

13 minutes ago
 All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

22 minutes ago
 Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

22 minutes ago
 The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

22 minutes ago
 Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not te ..

Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan