Red Crescent host workshop on climate change awareness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Red Crescent Society (Anjuman-e-Hilal-e-Ahmar) in collaboration with district administration Thursday organized an awareness workshop to address the pressing issue of climate change and its detrimental effects on the environment.

The workshop highlighted the severe consequences of climate change, particularly its impact on agriculture and the economy. Speakers emphasized the urgent need to implement climate action and resilience strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of global warming.

To contribute to a greener future, participants were urged to adopt eco-friendly practices. These include planting more trees and replacing plastic bags with sustainable eco-friendly products.

District Secretary RCS Ahmar Muhammad islam, Program Manager, Ayaz Ali, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Muhammad Bashir Khan, representatives of various institutions, civil societies, NGOs, and social workers attended the workshop.

