Red Crescent Host Workshop On Climate Change Awareness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Red Crescent Society (Anjuman-e-Hilal-e-Ahmar) in collaboration with district administration Thursday organized an awareness workshop to address the pressing issue of climate change and its detrimental effects on the environment
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Red Crescent Society (Anjuman-e-Hilal-e-Ahmar) in collaboration with district administration Thursday organized an awareness workshop to address the pressing issue of climate change and its detrimental effects on the environment.
The workshop highlighted the severe consequences of climate change, particularly its impact on agriculture and the economy. Speakers emphasized the urgent need to implement climate action and resilience strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the effects of global warming.
To contribute to a greener future, participants were urged to adopt eco-friendly practices. These include planting more trees and replacing plastic bags with sustainable eco-friendly products.
District Secretary RCS Ahmar Muhammad islam, Program Manager, Ayaz Ali, Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Dir Lower, Muhammad Bashir Khan, representatives of various institutions, civil societies, NGOs, and social workers attended the workshop.
APP/hsb-aiq
Recent Stories
CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park in Haripur
Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18
Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide
Siddique sworn in as PPSC member
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog
Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro
All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told
The Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees
Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park in Haripur31 seconds ago
-
CII chairman appeals for special rain prayer amid harsh weather conditions31 seconds ago
-
Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi33 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide13 minutes ago
-
Siddique sworn in as PPSC member13 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog13 minutes ago
-
Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro13 minutes ago
-
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told22 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience: FO spox23 minutes ago
-
Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain23 minutes ago
-
Customs foils smuggling bid of Iranian diesel36 minutes ago
-
OGRA hosts workshop on track and trace technology for OMC's37 minutes ago