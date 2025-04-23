Open Menu

Red Crescent Line Club Honors Allama Iqbal At Death Anniversary Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Red Crescent Line Club honors Allama Iqbal at death anniversary conference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The Red Crescent Line Club organized a grand conference at Punjab Arts Council to pay tribute to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his death anniversary. Prominent social figures including Lubna Qureshi, Sibtain Lodhi, Syed Ameer Hussain Hamdani, and others addressed the gathering.

The speakers highlighted Iqbal's role in awakening Muslims through his poetry and philosophy of "Khudi" (selfhood).

The conference was attended by a large gathering to honor Pakistan's national poet.

