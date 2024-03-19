Red crescent society distributes buffaloes to flood affectees families

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Red Crescent Society jointly in collaboration with IFRC on Tuesday distributed buffaloes flood-affected families and deserving households in various villages such as Badal Brohi, jhundo sehro, yar mohd hulio, Allah dino sehro and haji mashoori.

In a splendid ceremony organized by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, affected women were given buffaloes on Wednesday in cricket Studuim Larkana.

On this occasion, officers of the Society including Asima Nasim, Ahmed Farooqui, Saif jamali, Ahtisham khero, Kamran Kashif, imtiaz ahmed and others said that since 2022, the PRCS team has been standing with flood victims day and night.

Today, we have distributed buffaloes to 60 families for income generation so that they can overcome their difficulties.

So far, they have not had any business due to which they could support themselves and their children. They further stated that for the unemployed flood victims, we will distribute loaders in the near future.