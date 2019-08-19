Red Crescent Society of Turkey helps distribution of meat packs in Karachi

Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh with the support of Turkish Red Crescent distributed qurbani meat among low income families as well centres for destitute in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh with the support of Turkish Red Crescent distributed qurbani meat among low income families as well centres for destitute in Karachi

PRC-Sindh officials sharing details of the four day exercise here on Monday said packets of frozen meat were distributed among orphanages, centres for destitute and organizations offering humanitarian services in different parts of the metropolis.

It was begun from Dar-ul-Sukun where the Director General Social Welfare department along with Secretary, PRC - Sindh, Kanwar Waseem and Turkish Red Crescent team handed over the meat packs to the families.

Inmates at Women and Juvenile Jails, IDA-RIEU Deaf and Blind school, Al-Khidmat's Centre for Orphans (Aghosh), Emergency Response office, Al Abid Welfare society, Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust, SOS Village, Anjuman-e-Hayat ul islam, Jamia Masjid Thanvi, Jamia Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Thanvi, Islamic education Center, Jamia Al-Falah and Community based organizations in Rerhi Goth and Orangi Town were said to hadalso been covered under the program.