UrduPoint.com

Red Crescent Starts Rehab Phase In Four Flood-hit KP Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Red Crescent starts rehab phase in four flood-hit KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Habib Malik Orakzai has said that after providing extensive assistance to flood-affected families in the province, the rehabilitation of these areas is now our top priority.

Therefore, he said, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, is starting the rehabilitation phase for the affected in the districts of Charsadda, Swat, Kohistan, and Dir Upper.

The other moment partners will also help in this regard, he said, adding that t the pre-rehabilitation assessment process of all four districts have been completed.

These views were expressed at a meeting of the PRCSKP's Management Committee, in which seven new members were included.

During the occasion, new members were briefed and told that Pakistan Red Crescent is a part of the world Red Cross Red Crescent movement and was established in 1974 under the Act of Parliament amended.

The PRCSKP had so far assisted more than 700,000 people during the recent flooding situation, which cost more than Rs 770 million.

The emergency response operation has been completed. Now In these four affected districts, the rehabilitation process will be done on health and hygiene, rehabilitation of clean drinking water channels, reconstruction of the affected homes, and creation of opportunities for livelihoods.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Parliament Charsadda Dir Upper Kohistan All Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

16 minutes ago
 SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

1 hour ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

3 hours ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s ..

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.