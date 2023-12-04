Open Menu

Red Crescent To Organise Health Fair On Dec 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Monday said that Red Crescent will organize a health fair on December 12, 2023, at Divisional Public School and College.

Presiding over the meeting to review the performance of Red Crescent Hospital, he said that a free medical camp would be organized for all private and government school students, where they will be screened for their eyes, ENT and other necessary scans.

He directed the concerned to display the banners about Red Crescent to create awareness among the students about the spirit of humanitarian service.

The Commissioner informed that a 30-bed burn unit would be set up at the Red Crescent Hospital for which around

Rs 888 million cost had been estimated.

Chatta said that the family planning unit of the hospital was functional while the Green Star organisation would spend as much as Rs 6 million for revamping the hospital.

Director of Health Dr Ansar, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ijaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Ramisha Javed, Director of Colleges Sher Ahmed Sati, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Waheed Sadiq, Farhan Bukhari and heads of private and government colleges participated.

