Red-Crescent volunteers ready to mitigate COVID-19 in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator of Pakistan Red-Crescent State branch Azad Kashmir Col.(R) Sardar Tahir Yonus Thursday said the second wave of Covid-19 was rapidly spreading and number of the countries were getting effected and it had become a global pandemic. He said while addressing the participants of two days Technical Committee Meeting as a chief guest held here .

The Technical Committee Meeting was organized with the joint venture of Pakistan Red-Crescent Society Azad Kashmir State branch and National Headquarter Islamabad under First Aid pre-hospital program.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Dr.Adeel from National Headquarter Islamabad, Assistant Director Dr.Fatima, Program Coordinator Azad Kashmir Yasir Josh and provincial coordinators whereas, the representative of Red Crescent and Red Cross attended the meeting online.

Administrator of Pakistan Red-Crescent State branch Azad Kashmir Col.(R)Sardar Tahir Yonus vowed that Red Crescent was red alert to meet the challenges of covid-19 pandemic as it was earlier and its volunteers and activists with full preparation were ever ready to safeguard the human lives by running the massive awareness drive.

He asserted that first Aid section of Red Crescent AJK State branch played a role of frontline soldiers on the occasion of the first wave covid-19 in the area and vowed to continue the efforts with the same spirit.

Administrator was of the view that the objective of this meeting was to analyze the first Aid activities across the country and evolve a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

The Deputy Director National Headquarter Islamabad Dr.Adeel on the occasion briefed the Red-Crescent Society Azad Kashmir State branch regarding the first Aid program and the Meeting was told that First Aid Program under Pakistan Red Crescent was delivering its services in 46 districts of Pakistan.

Sardar Tahir also said that first Aid program is engaged in delivering its services in seven districts of AJK and our effort would be to extend these services in next districts including Sudhnoti, Jehlum Valley and Haveli with the coordination of National Headquarter Islamabad.