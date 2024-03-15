Open Menu

Red Cresencent Distributes 3 Thousand Ration Bags Among Needy Students

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Red Crescent Welfare orginazation distributed 3 thousand ration bags among the government poor and needy students of 20 village Schools with co-operation of Chinese government

According to the report, the Red Crescent team reached Larkana under the leadership of Deputy Director Shamsul Haq and his team members and visited with Director of Primary Schools education Gulsheer Ahmed Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Commissioner Dokri Anwar Ali Khaskheli and others officers visited various educational government schools and selected 20 Schools of the villages and distributed 3 thousands.

On this occasion, Director of Primary Schools Education Gulsheer Soomro said that the efforts of Red Crescent are commendable. They said that they were extremely grateful to the Chairman of Red Crescent Sardar Shahid Hussain Leghari, whose team has done the best service for the families of students belonging to the lower class and needy in this blessed month of Ramadan

