Red flag lifted from Pakistan aviation safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has removed a red flag against Pakistan over safety concerns, officials said on Friday.

As per information shared by the official website of ICAO, the red flag on Pakistan aviation had been lifted by the international organization.

It added, the Council, at the 12th meeting of its 179th Session, approved the mechanism for addressing Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) identified during the conduct of safety oversight activities under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).

In September 2020, ICAO identified an SSC in Pakistan pertaining to its personnel licensing examinations system.

It added, in accordance with the mechanism approved by the Council, the ICAO SSC Validation Committee determined that the corrective actions taken by Pakistan had resolved the SSC.

"As a result, the SSC is no longer posted on the ICAO public website," the official website added.

Presently, three SSCs identified by ICAO remain unresolved. The ICAO Member States with unresolved SSCs that remain posted on the secure website are Bhutan, Eritrea and the five Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which are also the Member States of ICAO included Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.