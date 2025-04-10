Red Meat Of Dead Animals Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The police recovered two maunds of unhealthy meat from a vehicle
near here on Thursday.
According to an official spokesman, a van was stopped at the Rind Ada check post and the
police seized meat of dead animals which was to supply to multiple restaurants in
the district.
The police arrested two butchers, Imran and Usman, of Ghazi Ghat area.
The police informed the food authority which confirmed that the meat was of dead animals
and initiated an inquiry.
