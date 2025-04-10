Red meat of dead animals seized

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The police recovered two maunds of unhealthy meat from a vehicle

near here on Thursday.

According to an official spokesman, a van was stopped at the Rind Ada check post and the

police seized meat of dead animals which was to supply to multiple restaurants in

the district.

The police arrested two butchers, Imran and Usman, of Ghazi Ghat area.

The police informed the food authority which confirmed that the meat was of dead animals

and initiated an inquiry.