Red signal violation leaves motorists baffled

With growing tendency of traffic rules violation in the federal capital, jumping of a red signal has become a norm that puts lives of other commuters in extreme danger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :With growing tendency of traffic rules violation in the Federal capital, jumping of a red signal has become a norm that puts lives of other commuters in extreme danger.

Although, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) keeps a vigilant eye on such violators but a number of accidents have been reported where deaths were also occurred while numerous motorists got injured- some seriously.

Many motorists have complained that sometimes without nothing traffic signals violators put not only their own lives at risk but also cause serious issues for other ones.

"The number of traffic rules' violators is increasing with each passing day due to absence of traffic wardens at several intersection," a motorist, Shakeel Haider at G-6 crossing told APP on Friday.

"I am a staunch follower of traffic rules and have never committed a violation in my entire life as it is our responsibility to be cautious while travelling on the roads," Shakeel said.

In absence of the traffic wardens at an intersection, the motorist said he had seen many two-wheelers and four wheelers jumping a red signal without any fear.Last month, a biker suffered major head injury in an accident that occurred due to overstepping of red signal, he pointed out.

Shakeel urged the ITP to deploy its staff at every crossing and take stern action against such violators.

Such misadventure had also played a key role in encouraging others to do such violation, he added.

In an era of modern technology, another motorist Asadullah said the capital still relied upon out-dated traffic signals.

Interestingly, he said several traffic signals were still faulty that eventually increased traffic rush, especially during peak hours.

The ITP had fined 23,864 people so far for red signal violation this year which was a big figure, a senior official in ITP said while admitting the fact that the challaning amount was very low.

He said the ITP had forwarded a proposal to the authorities concerned for enhancing the challaning amount.

Under the new proposed amount for fines, if approved, he said the ITP could impose maximum fine of Rs5,000 against habitual violators. Giving some details, he said the traffic police had proposed Rs1,000 as minimum challan against speeding, overloading, lane violation and the use of tinted glass and heavy silencer.

As per existing challans, he said the ITP could fine only Rs100 and Rs300 to those who did not wear helmets and seat belts while driving. Similarly, Rs500 was the highest amount of a challan for jumping the red signal and use of mobile phones while driving, he added.

There were some 103 traffic signals installed in the capital and only 83 were functional, the official said while complaining about the slackness of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in building a strong cooperation with ITP.

He said the ITP had forwarded proposals to the CDA for developing fish bellies in the city in place of traffic signals, adding the civic agency's response was still awaited in that regard.

When contacted, the CDA spokesperson said the agency was in process of installing the smart traffic signals in Islamabad.

In a first phase, he said five smart signals would be installed at Kashmir Highway.

To a query, he said the CDA had initiated the process of fixing faulty traffic signals.

\395