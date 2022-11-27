UrduPoint.com

'Red Tape' To Be No More Hindrance For Friend Countries' Investors: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2022 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said the 'red tape' would be no more hindrance for friend countries' investors in Pakistan.

On the successful visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Turkiye, he, in an exclusive talk with APP, said the unnecessary procedural obstacles created panic in foreign investors causing undue delay in business-oriented activities in the country.

He said after assuming the charge as chief executive of the country, Shehbaz Sharif had taken effective measures for ease of doing business and had assured the Turkish investors for all-out support for accelerating the economic activities between the two brotherly countries.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council expressed the hope that in the next three to five years, the business volume would reach approximately five billion Dollars between Pakistan and Turkiye.

He termed it a big achievement on the part of the prime minister's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He further said the way Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was accorded the official protocol during his visit to Turkiye had never been given to any head of state so far. "It is crystal-clear evidence of historic, Islamic, and brotherly relations between the two countries which are kept on strengthening in every sphere of life with every passing day," he maintained.

