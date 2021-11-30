RED vaccination campaign 2nd phase begins from Dec 1: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that second phase of reach every door (RED) vaccination campaign would be started from December 1, in which more than 26.7 million people would be vaccinated.

She was talking in a video link meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), chaired by Federal Minister Asad Omar.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Additional Chief Secretary Home, secretaries of both the health departments Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi and Imran Sikander Baloch and officials of the NCOC also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the overall corona situation in the province and appreciated the efforts of Health department for carrying out successful RED campaign Phase-1.

In her remarks, the health minister said that in the second phase of RED campaign, people would also be given second dose of corona vaccination. She added that special teams of the department were fully motivated to vaccinate each and every people of Punjab. She informed the participants of the meeting that commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province were given task to make the second phase of campaign successful. "We will deal with the African variant as per guidelines by the NCOC", she added.

Dr Yasmin said that in the first phase of the RED campaign, more than 14 million people were vaccinated,adding that the number of corona cases decreased due to effective measures of the health departmentand guidelines by the NCOC.