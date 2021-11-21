UrduPoint.com

RED Vaccination Campaign Successfully Completed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Special corona vaccination campaign reach every door (RED) has been completed successfully in the district as 417,686 people were vaccinated against coronavirus during the campaign.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Pervez Iqbal said that 252,411 people were injected first dose while 165,275 people were given second dose of vaccine during the campaign and for this purpose, 433 teams were constituted in the district.

He said, overall 1.2 million people across the district were given first dose while more than 569,000 people were given second dose of vaccine and the vaccination process was continue.

He appealed to the people to get themselves vaccinated and their loved ones to ward off the coronavirus.

Pakistan

