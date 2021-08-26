UrduPoint.com

Red Viper Snake Seized From Khyber District, Shifted To Peshawar Zoo

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:56 PM

Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confiscated a Red Viper Snake from Landi Kotal area of Khyber District and shifted the reptile to Peshawar zoo

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confiscated a Red Viper Snake from Landi Kotal area of Khyber District and shifted the reptile to Peshawar zoo.

"The snake was seized by a local, Manzar Khan, in Landi Kotal area and uploaded its picture on social media," informed DFO Peshawar, Muhammad Niaz.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Niaz said that taking action over display of pictures, the Wildlife Department of Peshawar Division and Khyber District conducted a joint raid.

Niaz informed that since Wildlife department is in process of extending its services in merged district therefore joint raid was conducted.

DSP Jamrud and SHO Landi-Kotal also assisted the wildlife staff while officials of Peshawar zoo also took part in the raid for safe shifting of the snake.

During the raid the captured Red Viper, a venomous snake, was confiscated and later shifted to Peshawar Zoo at its `Snake House' section, Niaz added.

He said the snake will be kept for few days in zoo and later decision will be made about its future to stay in snake house or is shifted into its habitat.

Niaz expressed the hope that the raid will contribute to the law enforcement under KP Wildlife Act 2015 in merged areas and spread a message of awareness about importance and conservation of wildlife species.

