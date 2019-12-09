Red warrant to be issued for Nawaz if he stayed abroad in violation of court orders : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said a red warrant would be issued for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif if he stayed abroad in violation of court orders.

The time period granted to him by the court would soon expire and he must return to the country or else his warrant could be issued, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on Maryam Nawaz's request plea, he said the daughter of Nawaz Sharif had shown cowardice while requesting the court to exclude her name from the exit control list.

The government would not allow her to go to London abroad for inquiring after her ailing father as the whole Sharif family was already there for the purpose, he added.

To a question, Fawad said no corruption scandal had surfaced since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took reins of the government.