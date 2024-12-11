Red Zone commandos given briefing for enhanced vigilance, discipline

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Security Division Muhammad Ayub Awan, on Wednesday briefed the Red Zone Commandos for effective duty and preventing any untoward incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Security Division Muhammad Ayub Awan, on Wednesday briefed the Red Zone Commandos for effective duty and preventing any untoward incident.

Official sources said that DSP Headquarters Security Division briefed officers on their duties in light of the current situation.

He instructed them to remain alert during patrols and to keep a watchful eye on suspicious persons. Strict orders were issued regarding proper uniforms and discipline.

DSP further instructed the officers to be prepared at all times and to perform their duties effectively.

The Islamabad Police are utilizing all available resources to maintain law and order in the Federal capital.

The protection of life and property is among their top priorities, he added.

APP-rzr-mkz