Red Zone Routes Temporarily Closed For Law & Order Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) announced that due to the law and order situation, the entry and exit points at Express Chowk and Serena Hotel in the Red Zone will remain temporarily closed until further notice on Saturday.
An official told APP that the alternative routes have been provided for commuters.
Traffic can use Nadra, Marriott, and Margalla Road during the closure.
He said vehicles heading towards the Red Zone from Club Road should take Seventh Avenue as an alternative route.
He further stated that the ITP is actively working to guide citizens and ensure smooth traffic flow.
For further updates, citizens are advised to contact the traffic helpline at 1915 or follow the official social media platforms of the Islamabad Traffic Police.
APP-rzr-mkz
