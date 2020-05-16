REDAP to launch locally produced antiviral products

Resolvers and Executors of Dimensional Affairs in Pakistan (REDAP) has started local production of its products in the country for citizens and healthcare workers for protection against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Resolvers and Executors of Dimensional Affairs in Pakistan (REDAP) has started local production of its products in the country for citizens and healthcare workers for protection against COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, Chairman REDAP Muhammad Rehan Azhar said the organization would launch its product officially soon in the market after fulfilling all requirements.

He said five countries had started use of its products on trial basis, adding many other countries of the world had also contacted the REDAP and sought details about its product.

He thanked Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and said REDAP was committed to produce quality products particularly in wake of corona situation.

He said REDAP's spray had a capacity to protect against any virus for 10 hours, adding REDAP would enter in the market with having complete assurance of products quality as per international standards.

Azhar said REDAP's products would be very effective for nurses and para medical staff working in hospitals. He added these products were antiviral and antibacterial.

He said a Japanese university's professor had tested the quality of products and shared its report.