Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 01:41 PM

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Creators Academy Season 2 Launches in Karachi

Walee hosted its Creators Academy Season 2 launch event in Karachi. The mixer united some of Pakistan's leading content creators and marketing teams

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Walee hosted its Creators Academy Season 2 launch event in Karachi. The mixer united some of Pakistan's leading content creators and marketing teams.

Walee Creators Academy stands as a dedicated platform with a clear objective: nurturing and bolstering the emerging content creators, influencers, and key opinion leaders in Pakistan. This pioneering initiative seeks to redefine the industry by providing aspiring creators a platform to learn from the experts in the field.

Ali Imran Memon (SVP Creator Media @ Walee), delved into the industry's convoluted supply chain, underscoring Walee's proactive role in bridging the divide between creators and brands. He highlighted the industry's stagnation due to a trust gap and emphasised Walee's mission to mend the rift. Memon spotlighted Walee's distinctive platform, providing brand campaign discovery, data, and measurement. Through Walee's insights and steadfast commitment to transparency in the supply chain, brands can confidently expect robust ROI from their Creator Media investments.

The event boasted the presence of notable brands such as Bank Alfalah, State Bank of Pakistan, Nelson Paints, K-Electric, Jack of Digital, Starcom, Z2C, Lipton, AK Galleria, British Council, Karachi Arts Council, PayFast, and Dipitt.

On the creators' side, notable attendees included Khaqan Shahnawaz, Taimoorii, Mystapaki, Nimra Nadeem, Masood Bukhari, Mehek Raheel, Ameer Dagha, Saniya Tariq, Soniya Baghdadi, Daniyal Sheikh, Zainab RJ, Talia, Umer Alam, Osama Nasir, Anumta Faisal, Mubeen ul haq, and Mubeen Shah.

Khaqan Shahanawaz moderated a compelling panel discussion alongside fellow influencers. This engaging session centred on a candid exploration of the challenges and transparency issues prevalent within the industry. The influencers shared first-hand experiences, delving into the issues they encounter while navigating the dynamic landscape of content creation. With an open dialogue, they dissected the complexities, addressing the intricacies of partnerships between creators and brands. Their discussions provided invaluable insights into the realities faced by influencers, shedding light on the pressing need for enhanced transparency and streamlined processes within the industry.

Both brand teams and creators engaged in fruitful dialogues, openly addressing the challenges encountered in their collaborative efforts.

Upon conclusion, the Walee team emphasised a steadfast commitment to a journey that marks the commencement of a path where discovery, data, supply chain transparency, and insights are vital for both brands and creators.

