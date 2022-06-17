Redrawing electoral maps, a ploy to disempower Muslim majority in IOK: speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Speakers at a webinar hosted by Kashmir Institute of International Relations in collaboration with World Muslim Conference on Friday have said that the Delimitation of Assembly segments in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim majority population of IIOJK.

The webinar titled "Delimitation of Assembly segments in IOJK: another Ploy to disempower Muslim majority was attended and addressed by Dr. Raja Qaiser Ahmed Assistant Professor Quaid-e-Azam University, Sheni Hamid Senior Int. Political Strategist, Naila Altaf Kiyani, Advocate Parvez Ahmed Shah Senior Leader APHC and others. Whereas the event was moderated by Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations Altaf Hussain Wani.

In his initial remarks Altaf Hussain Wani while underlining the dangerous dimensions of the move, said that redrawing of electoral maps to reduce the political centrality of the Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir's politics had since long been a dream project of the far-right wing parties including the BJP.

Redrawing electoral maps, he said, is part of India's systematic settler colonialism campaign to subjugate Muslim majority, minimize its role in decision making process and provide political mileage to the BJP to enable it to form government in the region so that it could legalize and legitimize the 5th August 2019 controversial decision and the subsequent actions it had taken so far on Kashmir.

Taking strong exception to delimitation commission's biased approach, the speakers said that the process of disempowering and marginalizing the Muslim majority that has begun soon after the abrogation of article 370 and 35 A had now gained momentum in the region. They also drew particular attention to the ongoing Indian efforts to further marginalise, disempower, and divide the beleaguered Kashmiri population. They said these actions are in violation of several human rights treaties of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibited any change in the demographics of occupied areas.

The speakers called on India to refrain from bringing about any illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory, stop forthwith its oppression in the region, and let the Kashmiri people determine their own future through a free and fair plebiscite under the UN auspices.

The speakers further highlighted India's gross, systematic and widespread human rights violations in Kashmir