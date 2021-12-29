(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor Provincial Ombudsman (Punjab) Narowal Khalid Mehmood Sheikh said on Wednesday that redressal of complaints expeditiously, and solution to problems of the people was top priority of the institution.

Talking to District Information Officer Munawar Hussain during a meeting, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh said the performance of ombudsman institution was commendable in the whole district.

"I believe in transparency in government affairs and my mission is to provide all possible relief to the complainants," he said, adding the institution was playing a vital role for the welfare of people.

He further said that in the light of the directives of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the regional office of Ombudsman Narowal was always trying to redress the grievances of people against various provincial departments.

The purpose of institution was to ensure that free and speedy justice was provided to the peopleat their doorsteps, he said, adding that complaints in this regard were decided in just 30 days.

The accountability and monitoring process is being improved and made more efficient, he added.