Redressal of Public Grievances: AJK Govt set to launch citizens' portal

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir government is all set to launch a citizen portal that will provide a speedy mechanism to citizens to register their complaints and get their problems resolved in a hassle-free manner, official sources said.

The portal, which has been developed free of cost, is in its final stages.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan would soon inaugurate the web portal that would certainly help to improve governance in the region, an AJK Government spokesman told media late Saturday.

" It provides a unique opportunity to citizens to raise their voices online and the departments and offices concerned would be bound to respond in the specific timeline to address their grievances", the sources said adding that the PM Office would directly oversee the progress on those issues as consumer complaints will be forwarded directly to the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on IT Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal along with his team while briefing the Prime Minister Tanveer Illayas of the portal's salient features said that the Portal with a user-friendly interface will be accessible all across the AJK.

A regular monitoring system would be set up in the Prime Minister's Office to make sure that the complaints were addressed in a timely manner, he said adding that the complaints could be submitted through registered mobile and ID card numbers.