Redressal Of Public Grievances Is Top Priority, Says DIG Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Redressal of public grievances is top priority, says DIG Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, under the leadership of DIG Syed Ali Raza, reiterated its commitment to resolving public grievances on priority, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, under the leadership of DIG Syed Ali Raza, reiterated its commitment to resolving public grievances on priority, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

DIG said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri (open court) on Tuesday.

During the Khuli Kachehri, DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

DIG Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

He emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens,” he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability and immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.

