Redressal Of Public Grievances Is Top Priority, Says DIG Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, under the leadership of DIG Syed Ali Raza, reiterated its commitment to resolving public grievances on priority, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police, under the leadership of DIG Syed Ali Raza, reiterated its commitment to resolving public grievances on priority, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.
DIG said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri (open court) on Tuesday.
During the Khuli Kachehri, DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
DIG Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
He emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens,” he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability and immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M611 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..11 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation22 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees26 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city31 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars31 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager39 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours39 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day39 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision39 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours48 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood48 minutes ago