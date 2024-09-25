Open Menu

Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority: IG Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Redressal of public grievances top priority: IG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery on Wednesday at the Central Police Office.

According to the police spokesperson, during the Khuli Katchery, the IGP listened to the concerns of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officials on the spot for the timely resolution of their issues.

He said that resolving citizens' issues on merit remains a top priority, stressing that negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated.

