Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority: IG Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (Open Court) at the Central Police Office on Friday
A police spokesman told APP, during the khuli katchery, IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.
Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority.
IG Rizvi expressed that negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery, he added.
"My office is always open for my citizens", the IG maintained.
IG ICT further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.
On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, IG added.
Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs were directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.
