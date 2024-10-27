Open Menu

Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority: IG Rizvi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, emphasizing that addressing public grievances was a top priority.

A public relation told APP that, during the Khuli Katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the concerns of citizens and police officers, issuing on-the-spot directives to senior police officials for timely resolution of issues.

“Resolving citizens' issues on merit is our foremost priority, negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated,” IG stated.

"Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery, my office is always open for my citizens," the IG Rizvi said.

IG ICT further directed the relevant officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.

IG Rizvi directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On the occasion, the IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said, "Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens."

"The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis," he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.

/APP-rzr-mkz

