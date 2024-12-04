Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority; DIG Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Dupty Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Wednesday said that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority.
DIG told APP this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri.
During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
He further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
He emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aawaz II observes Int'l Day of PWDs in Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
IHC seeks detailed report from interior ministry regarding PTI protest1 minute ago
-
Minister attends seminar on early child marriage issue1 minute ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 5.024m from 220 defaulters in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,047 complaints last day1 minute ago
-
Salman Akram Raja gets protective bails in 18 cases2 minutes ago
-
Two-day int'l conference on "Re-Imagining Real Estate" kicked off2 minutes ago
-
Minor girl escapes on her wedding day2 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan for renewed commitment against corruption for uplifting of country11 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat lauds journalists for promoting positive traditions11 minutes ago
-
KMC inaugurates first Anti-Rape Cell in KP11 minutes ago
-
Amir reviews development, progress on projects in GB11 minutes ago