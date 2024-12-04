Open Menu

Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority; DIG Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Dupty Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Wednesday said that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority.

DIG told APP this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri.

During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

He further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

He emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.

