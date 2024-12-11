Redressal of public grievances top priority: DIG Raza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Wednesday reiterated the Islamabad Police commitment to resolving public issues on priority during a Khuli Kachehri held to address complaints from citizens and police officers.

He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri, an official told APP.

He said during the Khuli Kachehri, DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his office in the given time frame.

DIG further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

He emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.

