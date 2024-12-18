Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority: DIG
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib on Wednesday conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) at his office to address citizen grievances
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib on Wednesday conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) at his office to address citizen grievances.
A police spokesperson said that SDPOs, SHOs and police officers were also present at the Khuli Kacheri, where a large number of citizens participated. He said during the Khuli Kacheri, citizens openly expressed their concerns, while DIG Islamabad and SP Saddar zone listened attentively and issued orders for immediate solutions.
DIG said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed Islamabad police officers to reach citizens through multiple platforms and resolve their concerns efficiently. He issued orders to senior police officers to hold Khuli Kacheries across the district.
Additionally, all zonal SPs organize similar open forums in their respective zones, allowing citizens to directly present their concerns to police officials. Citizens also register their complaints by dialing IGP Complaint Cell-1715, he added.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture
SWD launches campaign against child marriages
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns1 minute ago
-
SWD launches campaign against child marriages1 minute ago
-
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation2 minutes ago
-
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty2 minutes ago
-
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA4 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer4 minutes ago
-
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers4 minutes ago
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children26 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered26 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 202418 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog18 minutes ago