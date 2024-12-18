Open Menu

Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority: DIG

Published December 18, 2024

Redressal of public grievances top priority: DIG

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib on Wednesday conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) at his office to address citizen grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Zone Khan Zaib on Wednesday conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) at his office to address citizen grievances.

A police spokesperson said that SDPOs, SHOs and police officers were also present at the Khuli Kacheri, where a large number of citizens participated. He said during the Khuli Kacheri, citizens openly expressed their concerns, while DIG Islamabad and SP Saddar zone listened attentively and issued orders for immediate solutions.

DIG said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed Islamabad police officers to reach citizens through multiple platforms and resolve their concerns efficiently. He issued orders to senior police officers to hold Khuli Kacheries across the district.

Additionally, all zonal SPs organize similar open forums in their respective zones, allowing citizens to directly present their concerns to police officials. Citizens also register their complaints by dialing IGP Complaint Cell-1715, he added.

