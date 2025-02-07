Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority : DIG Islamabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) at his office on Friday to address citizens' grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution
A public relation officer told APP that during the Khulli Katcheri, DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell-1715." DIG Tariq said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has instructed all senior police officers to organize open courts across the district.
In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure citizens' concerns are heard and resolved.
DIG Tariq added that the Islamabad Police are dedicated to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues effectively. "Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums," he added. Resolution of public grievances are the utmost priority of Islamabad Police.
