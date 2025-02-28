Open Menu

Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority; Says IGP Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a khuli katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Friday.

A public relations officer told APP that during the khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.

IG Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the khuli katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, the IG Rizvi said.

IG Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. DIG Rizvi directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens issues.

On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of khuli katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly on merit.

