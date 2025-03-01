Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority:DIG Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) at his office on Saturday to address citizens' grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution.
A public relations officer told APP that during the Khulli Katcheri, DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell 1715." Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has instructed all senior police officers to organize open courts across the district.
In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure citizens' concerns are heard and resolved.
DIG Tariq stated that the Islamabad Police are dedicated to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues effectively.
"Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums. Resolution of public grievances remains the utmost priority of Islamabad Police," said DIG.
/APP-rzr-mkz
