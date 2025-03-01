Open Menu

Redressal Of Public Grievances Top Priority:DIG Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Redressal of public grievances top priority:DIG Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Islamabad, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) at his office on Saturday to address citizens' grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution.

A public relations officer told APP that during the Khulli Katcheri, DIG Tariq emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell 1715." Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has instructed all senior police officers to organize open courts across the district.

In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure citizens' concerns are heard and resolved.

DIG Tariq stated that the Islamabad Police are dedicated to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues effectively.

"Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums. Resolution of public grievances remains the utmost priority of Islamabad Police," said DIG.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on chall ..

Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not all ..

IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

1 hour ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

2 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

3 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

3 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes pr ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes pre ..

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan