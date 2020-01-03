'Redressing overseas Pakistanis' grievances top priority'

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar has said that redressing overseas Pakistanis' grievances is a top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, and it has taken various measures in this regard.

While giving directions to the OPC officers for making the commission more functional, he said that the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees had been made functional to ensure receiving of complaints of overseas Pakistanis on time and sending them to the relevant authorities at the earliest.

He said the overseas Pakistanis could contact the commission through helpline number +9242111-672-672 and website, www.opc.punjab.gov.pk.