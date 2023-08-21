Redressing traders grievances, a top priority of government: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) , Aug 21 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday appreciated the significant role of business community in the socio-economic development of the state and determined that the problems being faced by the traders community would be resolved on priority.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Central Association of Trade Unions of Azad Jammu Kashmir (CATU) that called on him here.

The prime minister said that the government would leave no stone unturned to resolving the problems of the business community across in the liberated territory .

The government was cognizant of the traders' role and their selfless contribution to the society, he added.

Maintaining the rule of law, he said, was among the top priorities of his government, he added.

Stressing the need for across the board accountability, the prime minister said that rule of law was the fundamental requirement to achieve prosperity and progress.

"All citizens of the state, regardless of their status in society, are equal before the law", he said, adding that the accountability right from top to bottom level had been started so that no one expected any kind of concession.

He said that the government's only mission was to provide the best facilities for the public through effective and transparent use of government resources.

He said that the government's job was to ensure the welfare of the people.

The prime minister said that he was not accustomed to making false promises, adding "No one can be allowed to cross the ideological boundaries".

"The law will take its own course", he said, adding that whoever challenges the writ of the state would be held accountable.

He, however, maintained that peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen. He made it clear that the state would never allow anyone to cross the limits under any pretext.

"There is not a single political prisoner in Azad Kashmir", he pointed out.

Regarding the provision of electricity to households, the prime minister said that currently 2368 megawatts of electricity were being provided while there was a potential of 12 to 13 thousand megawatts.

He lamented that 75% of electricity bills were not being paid by the consumers.

Referring to the subsidy given on flour, the prime minister said that the government spent a huge chunk of money on subsidy ( nearly a billion per month).

The delegation led by its President Sardar Abdul Razzaq Khan was comprised of Vice President Sohail Shuja Mujahid, Secretary General Sardar Waseem Khurshid, Central Spokesperson Raja Raffakat Hussain, Sardar Abid Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Sheikh Arshad Ayub, Sardar Shahid Khurshid, Sardar Irshad Khan, Rashid Latif, Malik Haseeb, Malik Fayyaz Ahmed and others .On this occasion, the delegation appreciated the vision of the prime minister.