Reducing Cost Of Energy To Increase Production, Exports: Ahsan Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 11:25 PM
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that there is a need to reduce cost of energy to increase production and exports of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that there is a need to reduce cost of energy to increase production and exports of Pakistan.
We are focusing on reforming Custom field so that problems being faced by the exporters and importers could be addressed
in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private news channel.
The government is planning to bring improvement in eight sectors to achieve economic targets for Pakistan,
he said. In reply to a question, he said, political stability is vital to gain economic progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.
Commenting on dialogue process with PTI, he said, dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Recent Stories
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights
Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks
UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth driven by strong economy
Panama marks canal handover anniversary in shadow of Trump threat
Finnish police probing seven sailors over cut cables
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate maturity2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation2 minutes ago
-
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during 202446 minutes ago
-
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 150 minutes ago
-
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence47 minutes ago
-
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals47 minutes ago
-
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered48 minutes ago
-
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits NBF Headquarters48 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 202448 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer52 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum52 minutes ago