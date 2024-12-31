Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that there is a need to reduce cost of energy to increase production and exports of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that there is a need to reduce cost of energy to increase production and exports of Pakistan.

We are focusing on reforming Custom field so that problems being faced by the exporters and importers could be addressed

in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The government is planning to bring improvement in eight sectors to achieve economic targets for Pakistan,

he said. In reply to a question, he said, political stability is vital to gain economic progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

Commenting on dialogue process with PTI, he said, dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.