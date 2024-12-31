Open Menu

Reducing Cost Of Energy To Increase Production, Exports: Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that there is a need to reduce cost of energy to increase production and exports of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that there is a need to reduce cost of energy to increase production and exports of Pakistan.

We are focusing on reforming Custom field so that problems being faced by the exporters and importers could be addressed

in a proper manner, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The government is planning to bring improvement in eight sectors to achieve economic targets for Pakistan,

he said. In reply to a question, he said, political stability is vital to gain economic progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan.

Commenting on dialogue process with PTI, he said, dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Ahsan Iqbal Progress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

2 minutes ago
 West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation

2 minutes ago
 Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewa ..

Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024

49 seconds ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production, ex ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

51 seconds ago
Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyb ..

Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks

7 minutes ago
 UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth ..

UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth driven by strong economy

28 minutes ago
 Panama marks canal handover anniversary in shadow ..

Panama marks canal handover anniversary in shadow of Trump threat

7 minutes ago
 Finnish police probing seven sailors over cut cabl ..

Finnish police probing seven sailors over cut cables

7 minutes ago
 Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, a ..

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..

46 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan