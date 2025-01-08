Reducing Cost Of Energy To Increase Production: Tanveer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:34 PM
Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that reducing cost of energy would increase production
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that reducing cost of energy would increase production.
"We are working on energy sector to provide affordable electricity and gas to industrial sectors for increasing productivity in a proper manner", he said while talking to a private television channel.
Prime Minister with his team is taking all possible steps to provide relief to common man and for this, focus has been given to improve economy by streamlining system in different sectors, he stated.
In reply to a question about deadlock in dialogue process with PTI, he said, the committee set up by the government has asked the PTI committee members to provide written demands so that progress could be made in dialogue session.
Dialogue is the only way to resolve the political issues, he said. To a question about meeting with PTI founder, he said
the PTI leaders should have meeting with PTI founder for further consultation.
Recent Stories
KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses
Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer
Thousands flee as Los Angeles wildfires burn out of control
UAE places 19 individuals, entities on its Local Terrorist List for terrorist or ..
CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..
Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with ..
SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare
ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU, Dimension Research signs MoU to launch clinical research, trials courses1 minute ago
-
Reducing cost of energy to increase production: Tanveer14 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam gaining unprecedented popularity every day: Azma Bokhari17 seconds ago
-
Convoy carrying relief items starts journey to Parachinar from Thall15 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Pak-US Relations' held at PU15 minutes ago
-
Convoy of 40 truck load of relief items dispatched to Kurram: Dr Saif15 minutes ago
-
PA appointments case: Parvez Elahi given final opportunity to appear15 minutes ago
-
Three martyred soldiers laid to rest with full military honors15 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad assures swift action on MD APP's complaint during Khuli Kachehri34 minutes ago
-
PU VC calls for promotion of tolerance in country35 minutes ago
-
PHOTA meeting makes several decisions to improve healthcare services35 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted35 minutes ago