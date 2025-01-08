Open Menu

Reducing Cost Of Energy To Increase Production: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that reducing cost of energy would increase production.

"We are working on energy sector to provide affordable electricity and gas to industrial sectors for increasing productivity in a proper manner", he said while talking to a private television channel.

Prime Minister with his team is taking all possible steps to provide relief to common man and for this, focus has been given to improve economy by streamlining system in different sectors, he stated.

In reply to a question about deadlock in dialogue process with PTI, he said, the committee set up by the government has asked the PTI committee members to provide written demands so that progress could be made in dialogue session.

Dialogue is the only way to resolve the political issues, he said. To a question about meeting with PTI founder, he said

the PTI leaders should have meeting with PTI founder for further consultation.

