Open Menu

Reducing Food Waste Religious, Moral Duty: Maryam

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Reducing food waste religious, moral duty: Maryam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that reducing food waste was a religious and moral duty of all Pakistanis.

In a message on the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, she said: “Food wastage is a global problem, which damages the economy and environment alike.”

She added, "It is depressing to note that millions of people around the world are suffering from hunger, while millions of tonnes of food is wasted globally.”

The chief minister said, "Pakistan is also suffering from food wastage and shortage to some extent.

Planning is needed to save resources from being wasted.”

Maryam Nawaz said, "Help the hungry people by reducing food wastage” adding that "An effective awareness campaign is necessary to prevent food wastage.” She noted, "school nutrition programme in Punjab is a historic initiative to address malnutrition in children.”

The CM said, "Proportionate consumption of food is inevitable, highlight the value of food in your community.”

She hoped, "Together we can save the natural resources of Pakistan.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Sunday Moral All From Million Depression

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

21 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

21 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

22 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

22 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

22 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan