Reducing inflation top most priority of Government: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Financial Affairs Hammad Azhar on Friday said inflation had been decreased due to reduction in oil prices and the government was taking step to reduce inflation in the country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he expressed hope that inflation would be reduced in the coming months.

He said reduction in percentage of interest was linked with reduction of inflation and interest rate would be reduced in future.

The minister said 42 per cent oil tax was imposed during the last government of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) but the incumbent government was imposing 30 per cent only.

He said oil prices in Pakistan's neighboring countries were still higher.

Hammad Azhar said the government wanted to bring change in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and make it a institution of tax broadening rather than tax collecting in future.

To another query about the Gray List of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said it was a big challenge for the country but hoped that Pakistan would come out from it in 2020.