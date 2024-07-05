Reducing Needless Expenses To Contain Positive Impact On Financial Matters: Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Thursday said that that reducing unnecessary expenses would also have a positive impact on financial matters.
He expressed these views while talking to Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Naushirwani called on him at Governor House.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed including the political situation of the country and the provinces and the transfer of the fruits of the ongoing development projects to the people at the grassroots level.
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that our natural resources were less but social problems were more, it was a challenge for the ruling government to strike a balance between its limited resources and the problems it faces.
The Governor said that we have to take serious decisions to stabilize the country's economic system and make the people benefit from the fruits of development.
The nation needs to increase productivity, increase efficiency and make the tax collection system more stable, he said.
Jaffar Khan said that we could secure our future through mutual consultation and joint efforts.
Recent Stories
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Sanghar chair meeting regarding Muharam arrangements10 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 32 injured in road accident10 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Division, OGRA advise OMCs to keep petrol pumps open10 minutes ago
-
FBR transfers 27 customs, inland revenue officers of BPS-2020 minutes ago
-
Comedy session "Let's smile again" held at Al-Hamra30 minutes ago
-
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets35 minutes ago
-
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator37 minutes ago
-
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi37 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui37 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana38 minutes ago
-
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 202437 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning56 minutes ago