Reducing Needless Expenses To Contain Positive Impact On Financial Matters: Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Thursday said that that reducing unnecessary expenses would also have a positive impact on financial matters.

He expressed these views while talking to Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Naushirwani called on him at Governor House.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed including the political situation of the country and the provinces and the transfer of the fruits of the ongoing development projects to the people at the grassroots level.

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that our natural resources were less but social problems were more, it was a challenge for the ruling government to strike a balance between its limited resources and the problems it faces.

The Governor said that we have to take serious decisions to stabilize the country's economic system and make the people benefit from the fruits of development.

The nation needs to increase productivity, increase efficiency and make the tax collection system more stable, he said.

Jaffar Khan said that we could secure our future through mutual consultation and joint efforts.

