Reducing Power Tariffs To Benefit Industries, Common Man: Special Assistant To Prime Minister (SAPM), Talha Burki

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 09:52 PM

Reducing power tariffs to benefit industries, common man: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Talha Burki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Talha Burki on Thursday said that reducing power tariffs would benefit industries and the people.

Talking to state news channel program, he said it was sincere efforts of the prime minister and his team to provide relief to common man.

He said that reducing power tariffs would increase production and exports of Pakistan.

The incumbent government after coming to power was taking all necessary measures to bring improvement in every sector, he said.

Extending relief to lower income group, he said, was the priority of the present leadership.

He said that credit went to the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, including Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif besides their team hard work for putting the country on path of progress.

